Energy Minister sells Ghana’s oil and gas investment potential to investors in America

Ghana’s Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has highlighted the country’s preparedness for investors in the oil and gas sector at an oil and gas roadshow in Houston, Texas in the United States.

At a strategic roadshow event held on Wednesday 21st September, 2022, the Minister re-emphasised Ghana’s stable political and business climate, highly prospective sedimentary basin with its commensurate high exploration success rate, guaranteed and attractive fiscal terms and indeed, the well-defined legal and regulatory framework.



He indicated that the country has the availability of existing architecture to support infrastructure-led exploration, which shortens the time between exploration and production.



The Ghanaian delegation attending the event will be highlighting the prospects of the Deep-Water Cape Three Points Block, Offshore Cape Three Points South Block and Shallow Water Cape Three Points Block.



It also includes the Southwest Saltpond Block as well as the Expanded Shallow Water Tano (ESWT) Block.



While in the United States of America, the Minister will attend the maiden Africa-Houston Summit involving colleague sector ministers from across the world where he deepen these investment-driven engagements.



I am currently leading a Ghanaian delegation on an oil and gas roadshow in Houston, Texas in the United States. Supported by the Petroleum Commission, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, GOIL and Base Energy, the Ministry of Energy is seeking to promote offshore oil blocks and farm-in opportunities for investment. The visit to Houston coincides with the maiden Africa-Houston Summit involving colleague sector Ministers from across the world.



The Ghanaian delegation is highlighting the prospects of the Deep-Water Cape Three Points Block, Offshore Cape Three Points South Block and Shallow Water Cape Three Points Block. It also includes the Southwest Saltpond Block as well as the Expanded Shallow Water Tano (ESWT) Block.



In my remarks at a strategic roadshow event on Wednesday 21st September, 2022, I re-emphasised Ghana’s stable political and business climate, our highly prospective sedimentary basin with its commensurate high exploration success rate, our guaranteed and attractive fiscal terms and indeed, our well defined legal and regulatory framework. I also highlighted the availability of an existing architecture to support infrastructure-led exploration, which shortens the time between exploration and production.



I am encouraged by the interest shown in Ghana’s upstream petroleum space, evident in the probing questions on Ghana’s petroleum systems by the investors at the event. I will continue to deepen these investment-driven engagements at the Africa-Houston Energy Summit, especially as I will join colleague Ministers at a round-table discussion.



I am hopeful that the Ghanaian delegation which includes two Members of Parliament from both sides of the House, through these engagements will clinch the necessary deals to drive the needed economic growth, for the progress and prosperity of Ghanaians.