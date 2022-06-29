Energy Ministry engages stakeholders on construction of petroleum pipeline from Accra to Kumasi

Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku-Prempeh and some stakeholders in a meeting

Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh in his bid to ensure that the business of fuel transportation is conducted in an efficient, environmentally friendly, and sustainable manner has met with Tanker Owner’s Union.

The meeting which took place at the office of the Energy Ministry is part of stakeholder engagement ahead of the proposed construction of a petroleum product pipeline from Accra to Kumasi.



According to the Minister, Tanker Owners will play key roles in ensuring that the desired results of the project is achieved to the maximum.



He, therefore, used the opportunity to remind them of the need to collaborate with the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company by providing the company with the needed ideas which will be inputted into the execution of the project.



Read his statement on the meeting here

Yesterday, I met the Tanker Owner’s Union at the Ministry of Energy. In the presence of the Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), our discussions centered on the proposed construction of a petroleum product pipeline from Accra to Kumasi.



I indicated quite clearly to these owners their centrality to this all-important project and thus asked them to collaborate with BOST by way of written inputs and submissions towards the fine-tuning of the project.



This, among others, are part of the overall strategy of ensuring that the business of fuel transportation is conducted in an efficient and environmentally friendly, and sustainable manner.



The Ministry continues to engage key stakeholders in its pursuits and I have no doubt that this particular action will yield the needed results for the growth and advancement of our downstream petroleum sector.