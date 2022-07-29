Energy Ministry meets Council of State members over energy transition plan

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has led a team from the Energy Ministry to meet the members of the council of state on Ghana’s energy transition plan.

At the meeting which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh referred to the 2015 Paris Climate Change Conference which set the ball rolling in respect of the need to implement important measures to control the extreme weather conditions that have battered the globe in recent years.



He referred to the harmful effects of deforestation and the drying up of water bodies, with severe migratory consequences, and noted that there was a great imperative for the country to address the important issue of energy transition that will help move away from the harmful effects of fossil fuel.



The National Energy Transition Plan is the major component of a Climate Action Plan (CAP). They both seek to reduce energy usage through energy efficiency measure because that is the most cost-effective way of reducing carbon emissions.



The Ministry of Energy has been engaging stakeholders in order to solicit information for the development of the plan.



The Ministry has met with the National House of Chiefs, Queen Mothers and other august stakeholders in the energy sector.



I was pleased by the vibrant engagement following the presentation by the Ministry, which included helpful suggestions, questions and observations by the members on the subject of energy transition.



The Ministry has engaged several stakeholders across the country on this subject and will continue to seek consensus in the drawing up of a National Energy Transition Plan that reflects the broad aspiration of Ghanaians.