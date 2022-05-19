Energy Ministry reveals 200 MW of power has been added to national grid

Government keen on improving electricity generation, supply and demand

Pwualugu dam expected to generate 60 megawatts of power

Electricity generation capacity needs to be boosted, Report



Electricity demand in the coming years will far outweigh supply if adequate investment are not made, Report



Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Energy, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu has noted that some 200 megawats of power have been added to the national grid.



He also stated that an additional 410 megawatts will be added to boost power generation.



Obeng-Fosu explained in an interview on Onua Fm that, “currently, Early Power is working on 400megawats of power but 150megawatts are ready and have been added to the grid”.



“Pwualugu dam…which is hydro is expected to give us 60megawatts of power while Bui which is also hydro, now has a solar project of 150megawats and 50 megawatts are ready and have been added to the national grid,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Electricity Supply Plan for Ghana revealed that Ghana’s current energy generating capacities will not be adequate to serve the projected demand.



“The Ghana power system recorded a coincident peak demand of 3,246.0 MW in 2021. This occurred on December 8, 2021. The 2021 peak represents an increase of 156.0 megawatts (MW) over the 2020 peak of 3,089.5 MW (growth of 5.0%)”, it said.



Also, “the total energy consumed, including losses, was 21,466.27 GWh representing an 8.87% increase over the 2020 consumption of 19,716.59 GWh.”



Ghana’s system peak demand is projected to increase from 3,987 MW in 2023 to 5,172 MW in 2027.



This means that additional capacity is needed to help enhance generation in the coming years.