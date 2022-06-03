Energy Transition Committee engages Fishermen Associaton on national transition plan

Members of the National Energy Transition team with the Fishermen Association of Ghana

The National Energy Transition team took their stakeholder engagement event to the doorstep of fisherfolks at the Tema Fishing Harbour on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Speaking on behalf of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Energy, Andrew Mercer, Deputy Minister for energy underscored the need for collective views and inputs from the association to form part of the draft policy by government.



He also stated the relevance of the engagement with the fisherfolk as the main source of fuel used for the fishing operations is carved from fossil energy.



The Association expressed their gratitude to the committee and the sector Minister for recognizing them as a key stakeholder in the National Energy Transition agenda as well as extending same to other key stakeholders to solicit opinions for a national transition plan.



The leadership of the Association declared their readiness to support government through the transition process by disseminating the message with other fisherfolks across the coast of the nation.

In his closing remarks, Egyapa Mercer underscored that the transition is not an event but a progressive plan which is targeted at achieving a net zero future meaning, the amount of carbon produced into the atmosphere should be equal to the amount of carbon taken out.



The deputy minister assured the gathering of the ministry’s support for all the inputs which were made.



The delegation was led by Deputy ministers for Energy and Transport, Andrew Egyapa Mercer and Frederick Obeng Adom respectively.



The energy transition committee after this engagement, will proceed with other key stakeholders such as the civil society organisations, diplomatic communities, amongst others.