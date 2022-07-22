0
Energy sector: Let’s strengthen legal, regulatory frameworks – Prempeh to Namibia

Matthew Opoku Prempeh Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The High Commissioner of Namibia to Ghana, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, has called on the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh at the ministry to discuss issues of bilateral interest to their respective countries, especially in the energy sectors.

The visit also came on the back of a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Namibia towards strengthening collaboration in oil and gas advancement.

Dr. Prempeh indicated the need for the two countries to strengthen the legal and regulatory frameworks of their energy sectors.

He also said the two countries must place a premium on local content and local participation in their oil and gas industries, as that is the surest way by which they could maximize the value of the hydrocarbon resource.

He noted that as Africa continues to push strongly for the efficient utilization of its hydrocarbon resource to avoid the phenomenon of stranded assets, some of these engagements will foster the needed partnerships for the well-being of the citizens.

