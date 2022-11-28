Engineers can help the country grow – Ing Adams

File photo

President of Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE), Ing. Rev. Prof. Charles Anum Adams, has said that Ghana will work if engineers are recognised and given a chance to lead in the country’s infrastructural development.

Ing. Anum made this statement when he delivered his speech at the GhIE 2022 Engineering Excellence Awards held on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the Engineers Centre, Accra.



“Ghana is where it is because of the work of Engineers; so if we put more efforts into putting engineering first in Ghana, the country will develop,” Ing. Prof. Rev. Charles Anum Adams explained.



The GhIE president added that the institution insists on upholding standards so that this country builds infrastructure to last and coming generations benefit from what we have built.



The Special Guest of Honour, Ing. Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa – Chief Executive-Volta River Authority (VRA), said he is proud to be part of GhIE and has no doubt that the institution’s quest to build and develop a strong world-class professional body by promoting integrity, accountability and excellence in the practice of engineering in Ghana is very much on course. He acknowledged how greatly he had benefitted from the mentorship and coaching of some outstanding engineers and non-engineers who helped shaped his career.



On the theme for the 2022 Engineering Excellence Awards, the VRA boss said the awards’ theme, ‘Engineering, Resilience in the Face of Climate Change & Pandemic’, is one that is not only timely and relevant but also thought-provoking. He called on engineering professionals to strategically position themselves to weather current and future challenges and other uncertainties.



On the Excellence awards, Ing. Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann of National Math & Science Quiz fame received the Distinguished Woman in Engineering Award.

Other award winners included: Ing. Dr. William Ackaah and Ing. Prof. Samuel K. Tulashie, recipients of Research (Academic-Industrial) awards; Augustina Nyarko Amoateng, received the Engineering Craftmanship award; while Associated Consultants received the Engineering Business Management awards. Ing. Dr. William Ackaah again received the Most Published Author in Engineering Award.



Amandi Investment Limited received the Implementation of Engineering Solutions Award, while SAYeTech and Ing. Prof. Samuel K. Tulashie received two separate awards for being winners of the Engineering Concepts and Innovations Awards.



Prince Dumevor also received the Engineering Craftsmanship Award, while Clement Adu-Addae and Ing. Benedict Atta Poku got two separate awards in the Outstanding Engineering Knowledge & Exemplary Achievement in the Young Innovators category.



In the Public Works category, Ing. Yaw Osafo Marfo – Senior Minister of the ruling NPP government – received the Distinguished Public Official Award. Ing. Kwabene Agyei Agyepong received the Outstanding Contribution and Service to the Ghana Institution of Engineering Award. Ing. Emmanuel Wireko Brobby received the Outstanding Engineering Innovation Award, while Emmanuel Kwasi Debrah, a journalist of Multimedia Group, received the Engineering Evangelism Award.



On Public Schools, Methodist Girls SHS received a public award for winning the 2020 Coderz Robotics and Coding Competition; while Our Lady of Grace SHS also received an award for winning the 2021 National Robotics Inspired Science Education Competition.



Present at the ceremony were Past Presidents of the GhIE, Council members, President-Elect of GhIE, Ing. Kwabena Bempong, Executive Director of GhIE, Ing. David Nyante, officials from VRA, Bui Power Authority, Fabrimetal, who were official sponsors of the GhIE 2022 Engineering Excellence Awards.