Eni SpA makes significant oil and gas discovery in Ghana's offshore field

The Eban - 1X well is located along the John Agyekum Kufour FPSO

Oil and gas deposits have been discovered on the Eban exploration prospect Block 4 of Ghana's Cape Three Points, Italian oil and gas firm, Eni SpA has disclosed.

In a statement issued on Tuesday July 6, the company said the latest discovery would be the second oil block drilled following the Akoma discovery.



“The Eban - 1X well is located approximately 50 kilometers off the coast and about 8 kilometers Northwest of Sankofa Hub, where the John Agyekum Kufuor FPSO is located. It was drilled by the Saipem 10000 drilling ship in a water depth of 545 meters and reached a total depth of 4179 meters (measured depth). Eban - 1X proved a single light oil column of approximately 80m in a thick sandstone reservoir interval of Cenomanian age with hydrocarbons encountered down to 3949m (true vertical depth),” the statement said.



“The new discovery has been assessed following comprehensive analysis of extensive 3D seismic datasets and well data acquisition including pressure measurements, fluid sampling and intelligent formation testing with state-of-the-art technology,” it added.

It continued, “The acquired pressure and fluid data (oil density and Gas-to-Oil Ratio) and reservoir properties are consistent with the previous discovery of Akoma and nearby Sankofa field. The production testing data show a well deliverability potential estimated at 5000 bopd, similar to the wells already in production from Sankofa Field."



The company said the estimated hydrocarbon in place between the Sankofa field and the Eban-Akoma complex is now in excess of 1.1 Bboe while additional oil in place upside could be confirmed with an additional appraisal well



So far, initial evaluations, according to the Eni SpA show the Eban-Akoma prospect has a potential of between 500 million and 700 million barrels of oil equivalent.