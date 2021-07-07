Eni boosts reserves to 1.1 billion barrels with new discovery

Eni has been present in Ghana since 2009

Italian energy giant Eni says it has made a significant oil discovery on the Eban exploration prospect in Cape Three Points (CTP) Block 4, offshore Ghana.

The company said in a statement that the new discovery has been assessed following a comprehensive analysis of extensive 3D seismic datasets and well data acquisition, including pressure measurements, fluid sampling and intelligent formation testing with state-of-the-art technology.



“The acquired pressure and fluid data (oil density and gas-to-oil ratio) and reservoir properties are consistent with the previous discovery of Akoma and [the] nearby Sankofa field. The production testing data shows a well deliverability potential estimated at 5,000 bopd, similar to the wells already in production from the Sankofa field,” the company said.



Eni said the Eban-1X well is the second well drilled in CTP Block 4, following the Akoma discovery. Preliminary estimates place the potential of the Eban-Akoma complex between 500 and 700m barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe), it added.



The Eban-1X well, it said, is located approximately 50 kilometres off the coast and about 8 kilometres northwest of Sankofa Hub, where the John Agyekum Kufuor FPSO is located.



It said the estimated hydrocarbon in place between the Sankofa field and the Eban-Akoma complex is now in excess of 1.1bn barrels of oil equivalent (Bboe), and further oil in place upside could be confirmed with an additional appraisal well.

The company said due to its proximity to existing infrastructures, the new discovery can be fast-tracked to production with a subsea tie-in to the John Agyekum Kufuor FPSO, with the aim to extend its production plateau and increase production.



It said the Eban discovery is a testimony to the success of the infrastructure-led exploration strategy that Eni is carrying out in its core assets worldwide.



The joint venture of CTP Block 4 is operated by Eni with a 42.469 percent stake, on behalf of partners Vitol with 33.975 percent, GNPC with 10 percent, Woodfields with 9.556 percent, and GNPC Explorco with 4 percent.



Eni has been present in Ghana since 2009 and accounts currently for a gross production of about 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.