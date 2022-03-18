Ensure fair balance between cement manufacturers and consumers - Asiamah-Adjei to Committee

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, deputy Minister of Trade Industry with members of the Committee

A deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei has inaugurated a reconstituted Portland Cement Monitoring Committee tasked with the responsibility for enforcing the regulations on trading of the product as spelled out in LI 2240.

Per section 4 of the Legislative instrument, the Committee is expected to, among others, advise the Minister on matters in relation to the import of Portland Cement and related matters.



The Committee also makes recommendations to the Minister on the pricing of Portland Cement and quantities of the product to be imported for commercial purposes and local production of Portland Cement.



The Deputy Minister after inaugurating the Committee congratulated members and advise them to ensure that there is a balance between manufacturers and consumers interests in all deliberations.



She entreated the Committee not to operate as a pressure group but to rather aim to assist the Government regarding issues about the Cement industry, safeguarding jobs, investments among others.



The Minister also tasked the Committee to ensure that local manufacturers do not take advantage of the protection to arbitrary and increase the prices of cement.

Drawing lessons from the global pandemic of COVID-19 and the effects of the recent tensions in Europe, the deputy minister commended the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers Association (COCMAG) for cooperating within the regulatory laws.



She further advised the Association to increase their commitment to the quest to use more local inputs, apply efficient and innovative ways of production to make them competitive.



The Minister was also hopeful that doing so may also help COCMAG to take advantage of exports under AfCFTA, as one of the ways to erode the existing excess production capacity challenge.



The Deputy Minister suggested to COCMAG to take advantage of the presence of the Ghana International Trade Commission (GITC) as a medium to seek redress especially on matters of unfair trade practices of their external competitors within the domestic industry.



She noted that, this advice was necessary as the protection under L.I 2240, may not be applicable to imports originating from AfCFTA members when the negotiations on rules of origin among other related protocols, are concluded.

Meanwhile, the Committee is chaired by Patrick Yaw Nimo, Chief Director of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.



It also has representatives from the Cement Manufacturers Association of Ghana, the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana Real Estates Developers Association, and Ghana Union Traders Association (GUTA).



There rest are representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Association of Ghana Industries as well as the Ghana Standards Authority