‘Ensure national cohesion during election period to sustain investor confidence’ – ICU-Ghana

ICU- Ghana calls for peace and cohesion ahead of and after December 7 elections

The Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU-Ghana) has called on all relevant stakeholders in the upcoming December 7 general elections to strive to ensure national cohesion and unity to sustain and boost investor confidence to propel economic growth.

ICU-Ghana believes that a peaceful environment is needed and crucial for accelerated growth, as no investor would be interested in venturing into a market where there’s political instability hence the need for all to strive at all times to sustain the national peace and stability.



“This is because, no amount of increased productivity can take place in an atmosphere of violence. In this regard, the union urges all political actors to conduct their activities devoid on rancour and acrimony, mindful of the fact that the working people can only give of their best in a peaceful society.The gallant workers of Ghana, have over the years sacrificed for the national interest, but it behooves other social partners, to play their roles responsibly for the greater good of the country,” the General Secretary of ICU Morgan Ayawine said in his New Year statement.



The General Secretary also called on the government to pay attention to critical state-owned enterprises, invest more capital in such institutions to cater for the alarming rate of unemployment and poverty in the country.



He said, “The ICU-Ghana, having expressed worry over the years regarding the country’s increasing unemployment situation and the attendant rising poverty levels, will like to call on government to pay serious attention to some strategic State-owned institutions in this new year, 2024 by injecting the needed financial resources into such institutions to revive and sustain them. This is one progressive way, to help those whose jobs are on the line in such organisations, and also, go a long way to creating sustainable employment opportunities for our teaming young people.”



EAN/OGB

Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



