Ensure provision of excellent customer service – Ursula to Ghana Post

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communication and Digitisation

Minister for Communication and Digitalisation Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has urged managers and the board of the Ghana Post Company Limited to ensure the provision of excellent customer service to distinguish the brand and gain a competitive advantage over other brands.

She said she knows Ghanaians are looking forward to seeing a postal service driven by technology and innovation to deliver essential quality services to communities and expressed optimism that Ghana Post is poised to deliver as mandated.



At the inaugural ceremony of the Board of Governors for Ghana Post Company Limited on Thursday, February 17th 2022, she charged them to transform Ghana Post into a profitable, self-sustaining company to satisfy employees and customers and, thus, was elated to have unveiled a fleet for the Company on Tuesday, April 12th 2022.



The Minister, who is also the MP for Ablekuma West, noted at the unveiling of the cars that it is an indication that the new board is working tirelessly to strategically position the company in improving its service delivery in the country and beyond.

Notwithstanding, she entreated the board, management, and staff to focus on maintenance culture, security and customer service.



