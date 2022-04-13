0
Menu
Business

Ensure provision of excellent customer service – Ursula to Ghana Post

Ursula Owusu Ekuful 1 Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communication and Digitisation

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Minister for Communication and Digitalisation Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has urged managers and the board of the Ghana Post Company Limited to ensure the provision of excellent customer service to distinguish the brand and gain a competitive advantage over other brands.

She said she knows Ghanaians are looking forward to seeing a postal service driven by technology and innovation to deliver essential quality services to communities and expressed optimism that Ghana Post is poised to deliver as mandated.

At the inaugural ceremony of the Board of Governors for Ghana Post Company Limited on Thursday, February 17th 2022, she charged them to transform Ghana Post into a profitable, self-sustaining company to satisfy employees and customers and, thus, was elated to have unveiled a fleet for the Company on Tuesday, April 12th 2022.

The Minister, who is also the MP for Ablekuma West, noted at the unveiling of the cars that it is an indication that the new board is working tirelessly to strategically position the company in improving its service delivery in the country and beyond.

Notwithstanding, she entreated the board, management, and staff to focus on maintenance culture, security and customer service.

View his Timepath below:

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Don't deny Assin North an MP – Tsatsu Tsikata tells SC ahead of ruling
NPP lawyer questions Manasseh and Prof. Azar
Supreme Court stops Assin North MP from performing parliamentary duties
Sulley Ali Muntari sued for €97,320 - Report
Police react to viral video of sword-wielding Lebanese
My father beat my mum - Son of Osinachi
Ablakwa raises 'alarm' over alleged illegal allowances at Cocobod
You’ll come back for my addictive sex – Shatta Wale throws shades
I used my intelligence – Fabio Gama on controversial penalty
All set for full trial of Jomoro MP