Ensure staff are trained on new technologies and innovation introduced – PUWU to ECG

PUWU pointed investment in new technologies will improve efficiency of service delivery

General Secretary of the Public Utility Workers Union (PUWU), Michael Adumatta Nyantakyi has charged Management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to ensure its staff receive adequate and comprehensive training when new technologies and processes are introduced into the Company’s operations.

According to him, as companies invest in new technologies to improve efficiency and safeguard their continuous survival, the desired benefits from such investments can only be achieved if staff, the primary end-users are equipped with the know-how.



The PUWU general secretary giving remarks at the maiden ‘ECG Accra West Region Senior Staff Union (SSU) Dialogue Series’ urged staff of the company to develop interest and avail themselves to acquire new skills, which will guarantee their continuous stay and relevance in their job roles.



The Accra West SSU Chairman and Chairman of the Finance Board of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) both said the dialogue series was to offer its members a platform to engage in a direct conversation with management over how the company’s operations can be improved.



Mr. Appiah noted that considering the recent introduction of some new software and technologies to aid ECG’s operations, it was necessary to sensitize members to be psychologically and professionally prepared for the impending change.

The Accra West Regional General Manager, Ing. Ebenezer Ghunney on his part bemoaned the practice of staff unions and management for always being at opposing ends and called for closer collaboration from Union leadership, to influence management decisions and push staff to contribute their quota through hard work.



He added the ECG has recently adopted the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) module to synchronize and automate its internal processes and procedures.



General Manager of Personnel, Mrs. Evelyn Ofosu Kwakye, representing the Director of Human Resources, entreated staff to always prioritize offering quality services to customers since customers are the lifeblood of the organization.



The dialogue series which was under the theme, “Towards a Financially Sustainable & Customer focused energy service provider: the role of the senior staff” and is designed to promote critical conversations between senior staff and key stakeholders in the company on ways to address factors that militate against smooth operations.