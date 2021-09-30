Ensure strict compliance of Maritime Labour Convention - Institute for African Maritime Development

Chief Obosu Mohammed, Executive Director of Institute for African Maritime Development

Chief Obosu Mohammed, Institute for African Maritime Development, has made some recommendation which he believes, if adopted, will result in an improvement in the lives of seafarers and guarantee the growth of the maritime industry.

In a statement issued on Thursday, September 30, 2021, to mark the World Maritime Day, Chief Obosu said that the welfare of seafarers should a priority for the maritime industry across the world.



He commended highly the staff of the Ghana Maritime Authority for their service and emphasized that the role of seafarers in maritime trade should be highlighted and recognized.



Among other things, Chief Obosu intimated that countries that breach the laws that govern Port and Flag countries should be face sanctions.



“The various Port and Flag state control (PSC & FSC) must ensure the strict compliance of the Maritime Labour Convention, MLC 2006, which is essential to improving on the wellbeing and health of seafarers, and a decent work and economic growth under the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 8.



“The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) together with other relevant stakeholders must undertake an assessment of the MLC 2006, measure its impact thus far on the living and working conditions of seafarers and make the necessary amendments accordingly.

“Stringent sanctions must be applied to Port and Flag state countries who have not yet ratified and or have inferior laws to the Maritime Labour Convention, MLC 2006,” part of the statement read.



World Maritime Day is marked annually to direct public attention to maritime safety and the marine environment.



The day is also used to stress on the initiatives by Maritime Organizations of countries in the world.



This year’s theme which is ‘Seafarers: at the core of shipping’s future’ seeks to “reflects the essential role seafarers continue to play in promoting maritime trade across the globe”.



