Ensuring a merry and stress-free holiday: A simple guide to insurance

Insurance is becoming a necessity and is proven to help clients

Source: Hannah Ama Koomson

Tis the season of joy! Christmas trees grace both offices and homes, and our streets glitter with festive decorations. The melodious tunes of Christmas carols fill the airwaves, setting the perfect backdrop for the holiday spirit.

Amidst this festive ambiance, travel plans are taking shape, schoolchildren are wrapping up the academic year, and businesses are concluding their activities for the season. Families and colleagues are coordinating journeys to the village, eager to reunite with loved ones, perhaps not seen throughout the year.



For some, December holds the promise of enjoying the holidays in Ghana, with the "borgas"already in town making plans to enjoy their tall itinerary for a memorable December in Ghana experience.



In the midst of all the holiday excitement, it's important to be aware of things that could cause mar our happiness during this festive time. Unexpected mishap, like accidents or other surprises, might make things difficult for individuals and families.



While I don't want to sound negative, it's good to keep in mind that simple things like using candles or fireworks can lead to fires. Empty houses during vacations can be targets for burglars, and accidents can happen while traveling. But the good news is we can do something about it. Let's talk about a few types of insurance that can help us enjoy the holidays with peace of mind.



Asset All Risk Insurance:

As Christmas begins, the hospitality industry sees a surge in the use of their facilities. Hotels, restaurants, resorts to mention but few can boast of recording high patronage than any time of the year. By law, all commercial buildings must have commercial fire insurance, aside the legalities, there are so many risk exposures that pressure on these facilities come with. Some are fire, theft, burglary,flood due to burst pipes, malicious damages and what a view.



This policy can be extended to cover any disruption in your business as a result of the insured losses occurring. Insurance helps cover downtime, ensuring that the business can recover and resume operation. to cover such risk should they occur will provide you a safety net and also a peace of mind to you and your clients. It would be unfortunate to lose one’s hard-earned investments to any of these perils should they occur



Travel Insurance:



The joy of coming back home to see family after so many months or years cannot be overemphasized. if you are travelling outside the shores of Ghana, you will need to take a travel health insurance to cater for your health should you fall sick whilst away. Note that if your traveling to temperate zones like Europe or America, they are in they are in the winter season which here in Ghana we are not familiar with this weather, there’s a possibility of flight cancellation should there be a excess snowfall or unfavourable weather conditions.It also caters for your luggage, should they get missing at the airport or in transit.



Home Insurance:

Insurance is becoming a necessity and is proven to help clients recover from such incidents and reduce financial risks for policyholders. Insurance is the Christmas miracle that will help during challenging situations. Christmas holidays mostly see a gathering of families from far and near, schools will be on break, employees would be home to enjoy the season, and families may leave their homes to enjoy staycations, as friends and families gather we try to create exciting moments such as lightening fire, cooking and baking on a large scale, play activities like fireworks et al.



In a similar vein, we could experience burglary et al as we leave our homes for vacations All these activities pose risk to our homes, Fortunately when our homes are secured by way of insurance prior to the festivities, we can be assured of peace of mind and some financial safety net should there be fire, burglary, malicious damage, flood and any accidental mishap.



Liability Insurance



As families and friends which ordinarily are not members of your household visit, there are risks that are likely to occur which you the occupant of the building would be held responsible. For instance, during a party held by you, a guest slips and falls, breaks a limb on a wet floor in your home during, insurance would cover for the medical expenses and potential legal fees if the injured person decides to sue. Again should there be an escape of fire or gaseous substance from your house to your neighbours’ and as a result causes damage to their properties, then you become responsible for such damages, then insurance pays.



Event Insurance

If you are in the events industry, it is important to arrange for an event insurance. This insurance will take care of accidental damages to your assets due to fire and allied perils, it can be extended to cover malicious damage by unsuspecting people. Also, the policy covers for any liabilities that may arise during your event which you can be sued for. Again, this insurance caters for event cancellation or postponement due to reasons beyond the control of the organizers or artistes. For instance, illness, rainfall, security or venue issues. It also covers damage to event venue caused by unforeseen circumstances



Health Insurance



It is our utmost prayer that your family and you would be in good health throughout the season and beyond, to add to that, it is also important that you get a private health insurance cover to help with unexpected illness by paying for medical bills and expenses should you fall sick during or after the festivities



As we immerse ourselves in the festivity season’s joy and merriment, it is important to safeguard the things that matter to us most. May the season be not only a time of celebration but also one security and peace of mind to you, your family and business



The author is a chartered insurance broker with 9years of experience. She is the head of marketing at iRisk Management Limited.

Contact her on afedziwakk@gmail.com / +233242876315