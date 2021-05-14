Ensuring inclusive and equitable education: Vivo Energy Ghana renovates Brengo Presbyterian School

Shirley Tony Kum cutting the tape to commission the renovated school block

Source: Vivo Energy Ghana

Vivo Energy Ghana, the exclusive marketers and distributors of Shell branded products and services together with its employees have renovated and handed over a five-unit classroom block at Brengo Presbyterian School in the Ashanti Mampong Municipality.

The project, which is under the company’s ‘Energy for Water and Education Programme’ and is the second intervention of Vivo Energy Ghana in the Municipality, received funding from employees and retailers.



In addition to the renovation, Vivo Energy Ghana provided classroom furniture, white boards, markers, a handwashing facility and gallons of hand sanitizers to the school. Other existing classroom blocks were also repainted, with new windows and doors fixed to ensure a safe learning environment.



Speaking at the handing over of the renovated classroom block, the Corporate Communications Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mrs. Shirley Tony Kum, who commissioned the project on behalf of the Managing Director said: “with our vision of becoming Africa’s most respected energy business, we strive to go beyond simply running a business to serving our communities.



Not just through providing high quality Shell products and services, but also through the critical areas of road safety, education and the environment.”



Mrs. Shirley Tony Kum recalled Vivo Energy Ghana’s intervention in 2019 in the Ashanti Mampong Municipality where the company handed over two newly constructed hand-pump boreholes and educational materials to the people and school children in Hiamankyene, a community which for decades has had no access to potable water.



“The journey back to Brengo School is in line with our commitment towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 of ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all. We believe the new classroom block will provide a safe shelter and a conducive environment for academic excellence to thrive”, says Mrs. Tony Kum.

Commending Vivo Energy Ghana for complementing the government’s effort at improving education, the Honourable Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Asante Mampong Municipal Assembly, Mr. Thomas Appiah Kubi, called for greater collaboration between corporate Ghana and the government to promote quality education in the municipality and urged the authorities of the school to ensure proper maintenance of the facility.



Recounting how the dilapidated block had become a place for miscreants and people who indulge in all kinds of illegal activities prior to the renovation, the head teacher of the school Mr. Eric Kusi, stated that the renovated block will promote security and safety for the school children.



