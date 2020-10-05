Enterprise Life awards outstanding Life Planners

Enterprise Life celebrated the hard work of 200 deserving Life Planners at an awards ceremony held on Friday October 2, 2020 in Accra. The Annual Life Planners Awards Ceremony is a proprietary event hosted by Enterprise Life to reward outstanding Life Planners for the previous year. This event is borne out of the company’s culture of rewarding performance.

The 2020 edition, dubbed The Life Planners’ Awards-Virtual Edition, was organized in conformity with COVID-19 protocols and thus saw a limited number of guests at the venue while several others including the wider staff of the Enterprise Group and the general public, were able to join via the company’s many digital platforms.



The ceremony witnessed the presentation of various awards to 200 deserving Life Planners with the grand prize being the 2020 edition of a Hyundai saloon vehicle.



Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director of Enterprise Life, Mrs. Jacqueline Benyi, said the ceremony is important to Enterprise Life because of the value Life Planners bring, especially in a context where insurance is not appreciated. “In our part of the world, insurance is not appreciated and for most people the insurance salesperson is a nuisance.



But it is refreshing to know that at the time when it matters most, their real value is brought to the fore. That is why the insurance salesperson must be celebrated,” she said.



Mrs. Jacqueline Benyi said, “I’m happy to note that never did we stop doing what we do best – claims and benefit payment. Even in the midst of lockdown, we did not refrain from providing the relevant solutions to Ghanaian families. Our huge technological investments in the past years paid the price for us”.

Mrs. Jacqueline Benyi also encouraged Life Planners never to forget the essence of who they are even as they are being celebrated.



On his part, Mr. Keli Gadzepko, Group CEO of Enterprise Group Plc was gratified at the levels of consistent high performance of the Life Planners, particularly because they are the face of the business. “As you are aware, the Enterprise Family is a high-performance organization and we are always proud to recognize and reward high performance from team members.



I must say we are even more excited to do this when it is for you our gallant Life Planners because of the special role you play in our business. Admittedly, you are the Face of our business and we are grateful for the work you do every minute of the day,” Mr. Keli Gadzekpo said.



Mr. Fiifi Kwakye, Board Chairman of Enterprise Life, expressed satisfaction at the performance of the Life Planners, which he said reflected in the company’s pledge to touching the lives of its clients and ultimately preserve wellbeing of Ghanaian families.



Mr. Fiifi Kwakye said “The Board is proud of Enterprise Life for the strides they are making, not only in the insurance industry but in the Ghanaian economy as a whole. We are also proud of the company’s performance in the 2019, and the Board stands ever ready to render its support to Enterprise Life as they work to sustain their leadership position in the insurance industry”.

The MD of KEK Insurance Brokers, Mr. Shaibu Ali, who shared a few words, said; “We are grateful to Enterprise Life not only for recognizing the hard work of Life Planners but also for taking a leadership role in rewarding Life Planners and KEK Insurance Brokers and is honored to be a partner of Enterprise Life”.



Stephen Amemakakpor, who emerged the top Life Planner at the ceremony and winner of a brand-new Hyundai saloon vehicle amongst other attractive prizes, expressed gratitude to the company for not only recognizing their efforts but also encouraging them to do more. He pledged to continue his quest to cover more Ghanaian lives.



Enterprise Life is the Leading Life Insurance Company in Ghana and the current Life Insurance Company of the Year according to the Ghana Insurance Awards.



The company has footprints in Ghana, the Gambia, Nigeria and has connections to the wider world through its Akwantupa policy, a product made for Ghanaians living abroad, to secure the lives of their loved ones in Ghana.



