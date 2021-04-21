Enterprise Trustees launches industry first mobile van service

Enterprise Trustees has launched a mobile van service dubbed ‘Pensions Express’

Source: Enterprise Trustees Limited

Ghana’s leading corporate trustee, Enterprise Trustees has launched a mobile van service dubbed ‘Pensions Express’.

The service is the first to be introduced in private sector pensions management by a corporate trustee.



The mobile service is expected to augment the existing platforms to improve service delivery to members.



The Chief Executive Officer for the Enterprise Group, Mr. Keli Gadzekpo in his address said Enterprise aims to bring convenience to all clients by meeting their specific needs. He said, “At Enterprise our solutions are tailored to meet the needs of our clients whom we have promised an advantage. Pensions Express is the introduction of yet another intervention to improve their customer experience with Enterprise”.



Speaking on the service, the Managing Director for Enterprise Trustees, Mr. Joseph Ampofo said the main objective of the service is to assist members on the go with all their enquiries around their Tier 2 or Tier 3 accounts and increase Pensions Brand Visibility to build up the need to save for retirement.

“Currently Enterprise Trustees has deployed a USSD solution (*714*333#), Enterprise Advantage Mobile App and a Web online portal - The Stable, all geared at providing members with service advantages at their convenience. We are seeking to include an additional service this time at the work premises from time to time.” He added.



He further explained that the service works as a fully functional mobile branch office. The van is fully equipped with all the necessary logistics an office needs. The solution will not require access to client power sources on site, as it comes with solar panel fitted innovation.



Representative from the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), Mr. Emmanuel Abrokwah lauded Enterprise Trustees for the innovative idea of Pensions on wheels. He reiterated that efforts made by corporate trustees to promote retirement income security goes a long way to increase employers’ awareness of their responsibility towards employees.



Mrs. Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, Secretary of the Health Sector Occupational Pension Scheme (HSOPS) Board and President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) expressed excitement that as Administrators of the Health Sector Scheme, the service introduced by Enterprise Trustees will improve service delivery to their members in the Health Sector Scheme.