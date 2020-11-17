Enterprise solution giant, Comsys, wins big at GITTA Awards 2020

Comsys has been adjudged the Enterprise Solution Provider of the decade

Source: Comsys Ghana

Comsys has been interconnecting and supporting businesses over the years delivering excellence year after year to its prestigious business clients in Ghana and the sub region.

In the last nine (9) years, the company has consistently maintained its position as leader in delivering Enterprise Solutions to businesses. At the 2020 Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms awards (GITTA) organized by Instinct Wave at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra Comsys was adjudged as the Enterprise Solution Provider of the decade & Winner of the enviable ICT Hall of Fame award for the decade.



Comsys provides network connectivity solutions and support services to businesses, interconnecting their branches for fast and reliable access to data nationwide in Ghana and in the sub-region.



The company prides in its self-owned nationwide Fibre Infrastructure, Microwave and VSAT networks, creating dependability and delivering value using state of the art technology.



The company, an ISO 9001, ISO20000 and ISO27001 certified organization employs modern standards and processes to ensure that technology is of gain to her clients.

If you are an organization that aspires to scale using technology, then your solution provider is Comsys. Aside being an Enterprise Solution leader, Comsys has been adjudged severally as the Internet Services Provider of the year and ICT company of the year by GITTA within the decade.



Also, at the recently organized Ghana Business awards, Comsys was awarded ICT company of the year.



‘We are inspired to be relevant in the ICT and Telecoms space because the effort of our team is aiding businesses to deliver their corporate objectives to their clients’ says the founders of the firm Mr. Jonathan Lamptey & Mrs Funmi Lamptey who individually won the ICT Entrepreneurs of the decade at the GITTA award 2020.



At the just ended 10th edition of the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) 2020, Comsys won four (4) awards, the highest number of awards received on the night by any company.

