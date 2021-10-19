'Entrepreneurship is the best way to resolve unemployment' - NEIP commends Finance Minister

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Source: Joseph Osei Oppong Brenya, Contributor

Director of Communications at the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme-(NEIP), Joseph Osei Oppong Brenya, says the Finance minister's assertion that Entrepreneurship is the best way to resolve unemployment must be commended.

According to Joseph Osei Oppong Brenya, Ken Ofori-Atta's diagnosis of our unemployment situation is the best way to resolve or reduce unemployment.



"Just imagine the number of graduates who come out from our tertiary institutions every year.



The government sector is over chocked so we must encourage entrepreneurship for people to create jobs and employ others," he said.



The National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP) is a flagship policy initiative created by President Akufo-Addo. Its primary objective is to provide integrated national support for start-ups and small businesses.



NEIP primarily focuses on providing business development services; startup incubators and funding for young businesses to enable them to grow and become successful. The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) is therefore set within the context of Ghana’s long-term strategic vision of consolidating its middle-income status, building an industry-driven economy capable of providing decent jobs that are suitable and sustainable for development.



According to Mr. Oppong Brenya, NEIP shares a similar belief with Ken Ofori Atta that Entrepreneurship is the best way to tackle unemployment. He said this diagnosis made by the minister reveals how informed he is about the unemployment situation and the solution to it. "We welcome his comments and want to assure Ghanaians as established by his excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, NEIP is ready for the task ahead."

Mr. Oppong Brenya reveals, NEIP since it was created has introduced programmes to whip up the entrepreneurial mindset among Ghanaians and also support businesses to grow and new ones to emerge.



NEIP programmes include;



PRESIDENTIAL BUSINESS SUPPORT PROGRAMME.



The Presidential Business Support programme within the last three years has conducted two successful windows of business support with training opportunities for 19,000 businesses or entrepreneurs in Ghana and a total of 4,350 funding beneficiaries.



The impact of the presidential business support nationwide has been huge in terms of Sustainable jobs that are being created and the contribution to the GDP Growth.



PRESIDENTIAL PITCH.

The Presidential Pitch is a special entrepreneurship initiative designed and organized by the Ministry of Business Development in conjunction with the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP).



The purpose of this initiative is to offer young Ghanaian entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35 the opportunity to pitch their business ideas in the hope of obtaining funding to operationalize and scale their businesses. At the end of the individual pitches, a specified number of finalists are selected to receive varying amounts of funding grants for their businesses.



GHANA SKILLS CENTRE



This is a programmes by the Ministry of Finance and NEIP to train people in Artizanal Skills, employable skills and entrepreneurial skills. The project has trained and funded over 50,000 people in the skills job area. The programme is implemented through faith based organisations across the country who select people to go through training and funding.



NEIP GREENHOUSE ESTATE.



The NEIP.

Greenhouse Estate Project is the largest Greenhouse Estate in West Africa.



Currently, we have installed 75 greenhouse domes at the Dawhenya irrigation site in the Greater Accra Region. As part of the process of modernizing Agriculture and to make agriculture attractive to the youth and graduates, the Ministry is embarking on the biggest Greenhouse Estate in Africa.



It is our plan to build 1,000 greenhouses across the sixteen (16) regions of Ghana providing 10,000 direct jobs annually through the greenhouse project. This project is estimated to bring a huge economic benefit to the Nation.



PRESIDENTIAL EMPOWERMENT FOR WOMAN ENTREPRENEURSHIP WITH DISABILITY-PEWED.



This is supported by President Akufo-Addo which forms part of measures by his government to empower physically challenged women entrepreneurs and also to help them scale up their business and create more job avenues.



“Under the Presidential Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs with Disability programme we are running a unique scheme that ensures that beneficiaries of this funding only pay back 50% of the money we have given them. “The 1000 beneficiaries are estimated to employ a minimum of 2 persons which is a significant number as part of measures by this government to reduce unemployment,” he said

"These programmes introduced under NEIP led by the former CEO, John Kumah, and supervised by the former minister for Business Development, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal have really made an impact in the entrepreneurial Ecosystem". He said



"It is however not surprising that the minister of Finance is recommending entrepreneurship to end unemployment in the country. I will encourage Ghanaians to venture into entrepreneurship to create jobs to employ others," Mr. Brenya admonished.