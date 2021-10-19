'Entrepreneurship is the best way to resolve unemployment' - NEIP lauds Finance Minister

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Source: Joseph Osei Oppong Brenya, Contributor

Director of Communications at the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme-(NEIP), Joseph Osei Oppong Brenya, says the Finance minister's assertion that Entrepreneurship is the best way to resolve unemployment must be commended.

According to him, Ken Ofori Atta's diagnosis of our unemployment situation is the best way to resolve or reduce unemployment.



"Just imagine the number of graduates who come out from our tertiary institutions every year. The government sector is over chocked so we must encourage entrepreneurship for people to create jobs and employ others," he said.



He said this diagnosis made by the minister reveals how informed he is about the unemployment situation and the solution to it.



"We welcome his comments and want to assure Ghanaians as established by his excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, NEIP is ready for the task ahead."



Mr. Oppong Brenya reveals, NEIP since it was created has introduced programmes to whip up the entrepreneurial mindset among Ghanaians and also support businesses to grow and new ones to emerge.

"It is however not surprising that the minister of Finance is recommending entrepreneurship to end unemployment in the country. I will encourage Ghanaians to venture into entrepreneurship to create jobs to employ others," Mr. Brenya admonished.



The National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP) is a flagship policy initiative created by President Akufo-Addo. Its primary objective is to provide integrated national support for start-ups and small businesses.



NEIP primarily focuses on providing business development services; startup incubators and funding for young businesses to enable them to grow and become successful.



The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) is therefore set within the context of Ghana’s long-term strategic vision of consolidating its middle-income status, building an industry-driven economy capable of providing decent jobs that are suitable and sustainable for development.