Equip local industries to revitalise the economy – Economist

Reverend Dr Samuel Worlanyo Mensah, Executive Director of Centre for Greater Impact Africa (CGIA), has called on the government to train and support local industries to take care and revamp the struggling economy.

He said the local industry created jobs, helped improve incomes, and thus reduced poverty, introduced and promoted new technologies.



Rev. Dr Mensah, who is an economist made the call at the 18th edition of the Monthly Stakeholders Engagement and Workers’ Appreciation Day Seminar organised by the Ghana News Agency’s Tema Office.



The monthly engagement aimed at providing a platform for both state and non-state organisations to address national issues and enhance development.



The event also served as a motivational mechanism to recognise the editorial contribution of reporters toward national development in general, growth, and promotion of the Tema GNA as the industrial news hub.



Other speakers included Dr Prince Kofi Kludjeson, former President of the Association of Ghana Industries.

According to Dr Mensah, the government should roll out administrative policies to reduce the importation of goods that are produced locally.



He urged the government to support local industries with more resources to produce on a large scale, explaining that “Ghana has a great future in industrialisation, therefore training and supporting the local industries is a key factor in reviving the economy.”



Rev Dr Mensah encouraged the government to set up a financial institution purposely for industrialisation, adding that, it could help sustain the social intervention policies like the one district one factory, and One Village One Dam flagship policies to revamp industrialisation and boost the economy.



Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency, called on media practitioners to focus reportage on development and how best to help the economy survive instead of steering up hopelessness among the people.