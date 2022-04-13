Escalating market prices: Traders lament low sales

Traders at the Adabraka Market and its environs have expressed worry over the continuous price hikes on goods and services in the market space.

According to them, prices of goods and services were better in the past, but have become worse in recent times.



They said consumers have reduced the rate of buying at the market, hence, affecting their business drastically.



Interestingly, the Traders have been commenting after Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia gave a public lecture, addressing the current State of Ghana’s economy.



According to some market vendors, sales have dwindled, compared with times past.



“They are not buying from us when we bring the things to sell, we take it back because they don’t buy”, one vendor noted.



"They have increased everything so what we want is for the government to reduce prices. When the price is increased, people don’t buy. They have made their budget so when they come and it’s expensive they won’t buy.

"He should reduce prices I have not seen any improvement if he says it has we should see it and not just he saying”, another vendor said, calling for price controls.



"Nana, we are suffering,……things are hard now they don’t buy things. It was better in the past, but not now”, another person noted.



"Dr. Bawumia is part of the government but I don’t trust what he said. Things have become extremely expensive. They said the dollar has decreased, the dollar has to go high we have increased the prices of our goods we beg the government because even salmon is also expensive”, a fish trader laments.



"It is true that we are suffering if you are in the market no money. Looking for money is now is hard, everything is hard if we open our shops they don’t buy, we need money to pay for schools for our children. The country can be better, we are waiting for him to do so”, according to another trader at the Adabraka Market.



