Eschew misleading info about economy which deter investors – Oppong Nkrumah to media

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has advised the media to eschew all forms of sensational and misleading publications about the economy which will deter investors, both foreign and local, and the general public, and which in the end, will lead to the collective dwindling of revenues.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah gave the advice on Tuesday, 24 August 2021 at the Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting.



Speaking on the topic “the media and marketing communication post COVID”, he noted that the media can create societal and market opinions.



He explained that the media can influence a financial crisis either by provoking and sustaining a longer economic recovery, because media has the tendency to produce negative images of a crisis, or by initiating recovery through the distribution of positive images, thereby stimulating and encouraging government action to solve the problem.

“We are at the most critical time in recent economic history of our continent. A time to rally the flag and indeed rally round the continent wide effort to recover. This requires common purpose from policy makers, from private sector players and from the media,” the Ofoase-Ayirebi lawmaker stated.



He also noted that policy makers must understand that now more than ever, there is the need to communicate to carry all stakeholders along while the media must work to positively influence the society to support the recovery efforts.



He said the government will continue to provide support for the media through fair regulation, capacity enhancement programmes and support to the general economy which should in turn help the media.