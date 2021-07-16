Establish independent body to ascertain pay structure for public sector workers – PSWU

The PSWU has said the salaries of public sector workers must be reviewed

The Public Service Workers Union, PSWU, of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), has stated that, to ensure fairness and equity, an independent body must be established with the mandate of determining the salaries of public sector workers.



According to the Deputy General Secretary of the PSWU, John Sampah, the decision has become important due to the current unequal pay structure for public sector employees.

Speaking in an interview with GBC News, closely monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr. Sampah noted that the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has failed to ensure fairness in the salary structure therefore there is a need for re-formation.



“There should be a re-formation because the fair wages and salary commission has failed,” he said.



Meanwhile, Mr. Sampah has expressed joy over the statement issued by the TUC against the payment of salaries to the spouses of presidents and vice presidents.