1
Menu
Business

Establishment of NOC, SOC in Ghana is testament to our digitalisation drive – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia121212121212 Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has touted the decision by telecommunications giant, MTN to choose Ghana for its global network and service operating centres as a testament to the country’s digitalisation drive.

According to him, the decision also represents a tangible sign of the country’s digital transformation agenda, justifying government’s vision to benchmark Ghana against the best in the world.

In a tweet posted on Thursday October 27, Dr Bawumia wrote, “This evening, I joined the MTN Group CEO and other dignitaries in Accra, for the inauguration of MTN's Global Connect Network Operation Centre (NOC) and Service Operating Centre (SOC).

“The choice of Ghana by MTN, for its global network and service operating centres, is further testament to the strides we have made in digital technology, and how our country is emerging as a destination of choice for global technology giants,” he added.

At a ceremony held in Accra, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was joined by MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita, MTN Global Connect, CEO Frédéric Schepens and MTN Ghana CEO Selorm Adadevoh who formally outdoored the centre to the public.

The establishment of the Global Connect Network Operation Centre (NOC) and Service Operating Centre (SOC) forms part of efforts to push its agenda of expanding digital connectivity in Africa.









MA/FNOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account