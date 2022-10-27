Establishment of NOC, SOC in Ghana is testament to our digitalisation drive – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has touted the decision by telecommunications giant, MTN to choose Ghana for its global network and service operating centres as a testament to the country’s digitalisation drive.

According to him, the decision also represents a tangible sign of the country’s digital transformation agenda, justifying government’s vision to benchmark Ghana against the best in the world.



In a tweet posted on Thursday October 27, Dr Bawumia wrote, “This evening, I joined the MTN Group CEO and other dignitaries in Accra, for the inauguration of MTN's Global Connect Network Operation Centre (NOC) and Service Operating Centre (SOC).



“The choice of Ghana by MTN, for its global network and service operating centres, is further testament to the strides we have made in digital technology, and how our country is emerging as a destination of choice for global technology giants,” he added.



At a ceremony held in Accra, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was joined by MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita, MTN Global Connect, CEO Frédéric Schepens and MTN Ghana CEO Selorm Adadevoh who formally outdoored the centre to the public.



The establishment of the Global Connect Network Operation Centre (NOC) and Service Operating Centre (SOC) forms part of efforts to push its agenda of expanding digital connectivity in Africa.

