Establishment of SESCs in three institutions to enhance energy efficiency – MiDA CEO

Martin Eson-Benjamin, Millennium Development Authority CEO

Three tertiary institutions benefit from Sustainable Energy Service Centres

MCC supports setting up of SESCs with US$284,928



Cost-efficient use of energy to save up to 4,000 gigawatts of power yearly – Minister



The establishment of three Sustainable Energy Service Centres (SESCs) in three tertiary institutions in the country will assist in the implementation of cost-effective energy-saving measures.



This is according to the Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Development Authority, Martin Eson-Benjamin.



Speaking at an event to hand over the Centres to the institutions, the MiDA boss said the move was the first of its kind in the country which formed part of the Ghana Power Compact Program’s Energy Efficiency and Demand Side Management (EEDSM) project.

“With the introduction of these centres, we would also train and certify professionals who assist organisations and households to adopt and implement cost-effective energy-saving measures in their operations.”



He further emphasised the need to adopt best practices in energy savings at the consumer and national level and deliver climate change benefits through avoided Climate Hazard Group (CHG) emissions in electricity consumption.



“We have put on the energy market, three willing Institutions who will collaborate with the Energy Commission to put Ghana on the pedestal; as far as ensuring the efficient use of power is concerned."



"It is MiDA’s prayer that these Centres will be well-patronised by all and that the Institutions will soon become household names among our small, medium and large industries in Ghana. A successful collaboration with the Association of Ghana Industries will ensure the realisation of this goal," he explained.



Martin Eson-Benjamin however expressed gratitude to the Millennium Challenge Corporation for providing the funds to make it possible for the establishment of the SESCs and thanked the Energy Commission for supporting MiDA to complete the piloting of the three centres.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy, in an address read on his behalf, lauded the US Government for its strategic support in partnering with Ghana in the promotion of efficient energy usage.



He stressed that the cost-efficient use of energy in the country would be a catalyst for industrial and residential development which could save up to 4,000 gigawatts of power annually.



The Energy Minister was however optimistic the three Sustainable Energy Service Centres will, in the near future, improve energy efficiency efforts in the country.



In conclusion, he reiterated government's commitment to roll out policy frameworks that will enhance energy efficiency efforts across the country.



Meanwhile, the beneficiary institutions of the SESCs are; Accra Technical University, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the University of Energy and Natural Resources.

The Centres were funded by the United States Government through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) at the cost of US$284,928.



The facilities within the centres come with energy audit instruments, office and information technology equipment and three vehicles for all three Centres.



