Press Releases

European Union launches music contest against child labour

All submissions are to be sent to the official email for the competition

The European Union delegation in Ghana, through Ghana Employment and Social Protection (GESP) has launched a music contest against child labour in Ghana.

According to GESP the music contest is aimed at rallying musicians and singers in Ghana to contribute to the fight against child labour.



Interested Ghanaian singers, bands and musicians are to send a copy of the song in MP3/4 format or a YouTube link format as an entry to the music contest which should not be more than three (3) minutes long.



A jury comprising of representatives from the Government of Ghana, GESP, EU, and the Ghanaian singing community thus Wiyala will select the best four out of the many entries.



The criteria for the selection of the overall winner will be based on artistic talent, the lyrics of the song, and the motivation of the singer.



The general public will have a say in which song qualifies to the in the contest be voting through a poll on the official Facebook account of Ghana Employment and Social Protection (GESP).

The overall winner of the contest will have his or her song used as the official campaign song of the GESP campaign against child labour.



The winner will also receive musical equipment and professional recording of the official song and of the song submitted to the competition.



The first runner up will also receive from GESP equipment related to music activities and also enjoy a professional recording of the song submitted into the contest.



The second and third runner ups will receive the same prizes as that of the first runner up.



All submissions are to be sent to the official email for this competition GESPGhanaPlus@gmail.com by 14 September 2020, before 6:00 pm Ghana time.

Source: Dennis Attuquayefio

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.