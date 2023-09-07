European Union releases €80,000 to address flooding in northern parts of Ghana

Floods in Northern Ghana

To address the flood situation in Northern Ghana, the European Union (EU) has released €80,000 to aid in preparedness for the occurrence of the natural disaster.

According to the European Union, this is in response to the warning of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the Meteorological Agency, of increased rainfall and flooding in northern areas of Ghana.



A statement issued on September 7, 2023, said the funding is to support the identification of early warning mechanisms, update of risks analysis and monitoring mechanisms, trigger anticipation actions to mitigate and/or prevent flood impacts and identify priority actions and response preparedness.



“This EU funding aims at mitigating the impact of floods for potentially 50,000 people in Northern regions of Ghana during the peak of the season by reducing their shelter, WASH, and health vulnerability as identified to likely be affected. It will enable the Ghanaian Red Cross to implement both anticipatory and early actions and will prop up preparedness actions such as training of volunteers, prepositioning of response stocks that should enable quicker deployment of a response, early evacuation of people in identified sites, simulation exercises, awareness sessions for water-related diseases prior the floods season,” parts of the statement read.



The Commission said the assistance is targeted towards vulnerable areas where those floods would have significant consequences on agriculture and community economical resilience of riverbank communities.



It added that the humanitarian assistance targeted areas are the Northern, the Upper East, and the Upper West, where around 2,144,677 people are at risk.





SSD/NOQ



