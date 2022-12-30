0
Business

Evaluate COVID-19 resurgence in China and advice Ghanaian travelers – GUTA to GHS

GUTA President Dr Joseph Obeng121212121 GUTA President, Dr Joseph Obeng

Fri, 30 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Union of Traders Association has called on the Ghana Health Service to evaluate the recent COVID-19 resurgence in China and provide the appropriate advice and measures to Ghanaians travelers.

In a statement issued by the Union on December 29, 2022, it noted that “From the information we gathered, China will on January 8th 2022 remove all restrictions on travel to the country”

“As we all know, China is a major destination of import for many Ghanaian traders and as a result of the long wait, most Ghanaian businesses will want to resume their business trips to this productive and beautiful country,” President of GUTA, Dr Joseph Obeng said in a statement.

“GUTA has heard that COVID-19 is still prevalent in China hence our call on the Ghana Health Service to examine and evaluate the situation and advice Ghanaian travelers,” GUTA added.

Meanwhile, the resurgence of COVID-19 in China has sparked renewed fears with thousands of persons reported to have contracted a new variant of the virus.

