Evelyn Groeling's foundation feeds over 100 widows

Founder of KinderHilfe Ghana, Evelyn Groeling interacting with some of the widows

Source: KinderHilfe Ghana

Meet Evelyn Groeling, founder of KinderHilfe Ghana, a registered social enterprise based in Germany.

The charity organization was set up to help the deprived in society.



With major works done by the organization, Evelyn led her team to feed over 100 widows and children in three different communities in the Western Region of Ghana.



Earlier this year, she supported these widows and also gave them clothes and some food items worth over GH¢25,000.



The purpose of this project was to put smiles on the faces of school drop-out kids, single mothers and widows.



The chief of the Whindo, a town in Takoradi, Nana Kojo Danso, also blessed the occasion by being present during the presentation of the items. He gave his full support to the team for their awesome philanthropist works.



Also, the Chief of Assakai, Nana Moses Quaicoe also extended his warm appreciation to the team for the good work done.

Ending her project, she had a party for the street kids in the town of Takoradi Amanful.



Evelyn is inspired to do this work through the legacy of her late mother.



She received the motivation to supporting people in the community because she saw what her mother who was a widow went through as a child.



She said in an interview with 'My Story Magazine' that her mum was a widow and that she saw the hardship she went through growing up as a child. Adding that it isn’t easy to be a widow especially when it comes to taking care of your children’s education.



She hopes to do more in the upcoming year with her philanthropic activities.





