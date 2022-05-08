Every Ghanaian has a role to play in reviving economy - Dr Fayose

General Secretary of Christian Council of Ghana, Reverend Dr. Cyril Fayose

Source: GNA

Reverend Dr. Cyril Fayose, General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has said every Ghanaian has a role to play in reviving the economy to recover from the global post-COVID-19 shocks.

Rev. Dr. Fayose who said this at the opening of the 12th Ho East Presbytery of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) at Ziavi Dzogbe in the Ho Municipality during a three-day Synod on the theme "Revive us again, O Lord, heal us”, asked Ghanaians to stop blame-games and forge ahead for recovery.



Rev. Dr. Fayose who was the Guest of honour noted that ordinary Ghanaians were also holding the economy into ransom by their nefarious activities not only politicians.



On the environment, Dr. Fayose noted that the degradation of the forest and other unfriendly environmental practices were the cause of erratic rainfall patterns, global warming, and the destruction of the ozone layer.



"According to the experts there are more plastics in the sea than fishes," he said.



The General Secretary appealed to the Church to be in the forefront of planting trees and the proper disposal of plastic wastes.



He said the mandate of the CCG was not only to unite Churches but also be a voice for the vulnerable in society and urged member Churches to take up the care of "severely mentally ill" in their localities.

Rev. Wilson Seloame Alorvi, the Ho East Presbytery Moderator in his welcome address said the vision of the EPCG as a unitary corporate faith institution was to be a dynamic agent of God.



"The Church is leading in the great commission of Jesus Christ to bring light where there is darkness and transform the world into the likeness of Christ and be self-sustaining," he added.



Rev. Alorvi called on Christians to approach God in prayer, contrition and humility and seek forgiveness for their wrongs and restoration of his blessings.



Presbyter Charles Sitsofe Sekyi, Presbyter Executive of the Church hinted that the Church had formed a committee under the leadership of Very Rev. Japhet Ledo, a former Moderator of the Church to plan its 175 years anniversary, which he said would be celebrated later in the year.



Togbe Kwaku Ayim IV, Fiaga of Ziavi traditional area bemoaned the rising youth unemployment in the country and appealed to the church to partner the government to find a lasting solution to it.