'Every second, we take our cars for repairs' - Drivers lament about poor road network from Akroso to Agona

File photo of a road in a bad condition

Drivers and commuters have expressed their displeasure about the poor state of the roads from Akyem Oda to Agona Swedru.

The locals claim that the appalling situation only got worse when the contractor left the site, which led to a number of issues, including damage to their vehicles, according to a report by rainbowradioonline.



Expressing their concern, some of the drivers lamented, “This road gives us problems a lot. Every second, we take our cars to the shop. We take our cars to shop three times a week."



“From Swedru to Akroso is an hour's journey, but because of the nature of the road, we take three hours when travelling,” they added.



They pleaded with the authorities to ask the contractor to temporarily level the road because it was harming their automobiles.



The bad road conditions reportedly discouraged tourists from visiting the Big Tree tourism spot in Aprokumasi in the Eastern area, and many decided not to return or suggest the location to their colleagues.

Instead of waiting until the election year to take care of their immediate demands, commuters urged the government to get in touch with the contractor to finish the road and convey their unhappiness with the uncomfortable road conditions.



NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:

















Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards