Evoke Impact celebrates top 50 Women of Impact honors

Women of Impact honorees in photo collage

Source: Evoke Impact

Evoke Impact proudly announces the honorees for the Women of Impact Honors in celebration of International Women's Day. The Women of Impact Honors recognizes exceptional women who, through consistent dedication, have significantly shaped their industries and communities.

We particularly celebrate those pioneering non-traditional roles and paving the way for future generations of female leaders.



These inspirational women motivate others, shatter glass ceilings, and forge their paths while uplifting others and setting powerful examples for aspiring women leaders. Our Top Women of Impact are modern-day heroines, game-changers, and movers and shakers who lead with courage, confidence, commitment, and purpose.



“These honors will go a long way towards shifting gender stereotypes, and spring-boarding talent to great heights, helping to empower a generation of female leaders: said William Adom Amarlai, CEO of Evoke Impact.



“Our team has diligently researched candidates across diverse functions, seniority levels, and sectors. Following this, a merit-based evaluation was carried out to identify the women whose achievements stand out for their exceptional influence and inspiration”.



This year’s distinguished honorees include:

Antoinette Kwofie - Executive Director/Chief Finance Officer, MTN Ghana



Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh - National Digital Transformation Lead Africa, Microsoft



Edem Mahu - Biogeochemist/Senior Lecturer, University of Ghana.



Grace Darkwa - Investment Director, Oasis Capital



Rosy Fynn-Country Director (Nigeria) at Mastercard Foundation

Shika Susan Gbedemah - WAC Business Technology Solutions Manager, Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company West Africa Countries



Eugenia Oduraa Addo - Head, SME, Access Bank Ghana



Aline Badr-Business Head, Tata Africa Holdings (Ghana) Ltd



Akyaa Osei- The Vice President, GCB Capital



Farida Bedwei-Principal Software Engineer, Microsoft

NanaAma Botchwey- Founder & Managing Partner, n.dowuona & Company



Salamatu Muhamudu - Global Procurement Leader-Completions and Well Intervention, Baker Hughes



The honorees will be featured in a commemorative magazine to capture for posterity, this well-deserved honor. In particular, Antoinette Kwofie, the first female Chief Financial Officer of MTN Ghana, who stands as the Outstanding Woman of Impact 2024 will grace the front cover of this special publication. Her



journey and accomplishments exemplify the qualities that define a Woman of Impact – determination, leadership, and a commitment to positive change.



The magazine will be unveiled at the Women of Impact Honorees Luncheon to climax the 2024 International Women’s Month activities.

Evoke Impact extends our felicitations to all the honorees and looks forward to a memorable celebration of their impact and influence.