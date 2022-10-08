Ex-staff of GN Savings and Loans demand immediate payment of Provident Fund

GN Savings & Loans

Read the full release below



WE DEMAND IMMEDIATE PAYMENT OF OUR PROVIDENT FUND



We The Concerned Ex-Employees of GN Savings & Loans Ltd (in receivership) wish to call on the Government and its agencies, the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), and the Receiver to immediately release the payment of our Provident Fund which has been outstanding since August 2019 and locked up by the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA).



You may recall that the Bank of Ghana (BOG) revoked the licenses of several financial institutions in August 2019 for alleged breaches of banking regulations. One such institution affected by the regulator's action is the then GN Savings and Loans Limited (GN).



The BOG appointed Mr. Eric Nana Nipa of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) as the Receiver of the resolved financial institutions.

The Receiver terminated the appointments of all GN staff in November 2019 and maintained a handful on an extended contract.



The number of staff at the time of the revocation stood at about 2,000. During our service with the bank, the staff subscribed to a Provident Fund (PF) scheme where some amounts were deducted from our salaries every month. This was complemented by the employer and paid to a pension fund company, Pentrust Limited, under the Tier 3 pension scheme. The Provident Fund or Tier 3 pension scheme forms part of the national pension architecture which is regulated by the NPRA.



The PF scheme ceased to be operational as a result of the revocation of the GN license. The accumulated funds held by the Trustee became payable to all contributors. The Trustee, (Pentrust Limited), paid 50% of the total amount due to the contributors in November/December 2019.



Unfortunately, the trustee (Pentrust Ltd) has revealed to us the affected, that the remaining 50% of the funds were invested at GN which was under receivership. The Trustee contends that they can only pay the remaining amount after the investment has been validated and paid to them by the Receiver.



For over 3 years, since the bank's license was revoked, the remaining 50% of our PF contributions remain unpaid to date. The real value has diminished over time through inflation and depreciation of the cedi. The non-payment of the PF has been very devastating with many losing hope in life due to the harsh economic conditions in the country.



On 16th August 2022 (exactly 3 years since GN license was revoked), we received a communication from Pentrust, the Trustee, that the Receiver has released part of the outstanding PF to be paid to qualified contributors and that they are in the process of making disbursement seamlessly and expeditiously. (Find attached a copy of their letter to contributors).



Having waited in vain since the announcement by Pentrust to pay contributors, we wrote a Petition dated 5th September 2022 to the NPRA, to assist us by prevailing upon Pentrust to pay the portions of the funds that have been released by the Receiver. We followed our petition with another letter dated 19th September 2022. The letters notwithstanding, a delegation of the Concerned Ex-Staff have been to the offices of NPRA on four (4) occasions all aimed at getting their intervention to get the PF paid to the beneficiaries as quickly as possible.



Even though the Trustee had submitted the data of affected persons and expected the Custodian Bank to pay contributors accordingly, the NPRA has written to the Trustee and the Custodian Bank to suspend all processes underway to pay the PF to the beneficiaries.



The NPRA is alleging that:



i. the formula adopted by the Trustee to compute our PF is incorrect.

ii. they would want the remaining amount to be paid by the Receiver before the disbursement is made to beneficiaries.



iii. the Trustee and Custodian Bank violated NPRA regulations in 2019 regarding the management of our PF and



iv. that they are in the process of appointing a new Trustee to audit the data and take over the management and disbursement of the PF.



We consider the decision of the NPRA to withhold payment of our PF untenable and inimical to our interest on the following grounds:



a. That the Trustee (Pentrust) used the same formula and data to make the part payment to us in 2019 but the NPRA did not object to it. Also, no beneficiary has complained about the data used to make the first payment. We find no difference between the previous data and the current data to be used by the Trustee to effect the payment. NPRA has not been able to provide any information about the perceived anomaly pertaining to the Trustee's computation of the amount to be paid.



b. For the past 3 years that our PF was locked up with the Receiver, not much effort was made by the NPRA to get the Receiver to release our money. Otherwise, why did the NPRA sit UNCONCERNED for the Receiver to release the funds to the same Trustee which the NPRA had accused of breaching their regulations? We find the sudden interest of the NPRA in the payment of our PF as pretentious and self-centered.



c. We find the proposal by the NPRA to appoint a new Trustee to manage our PF as preposterous. Our PF scheme effectively came to an end at the revocation of GN license. The beneficiaries cannot make any more contributions since they are out of jobs. The new Trustee will only undertake the disbursement of the funds now available and collect management fees from the same meager contributors’ funds which will further reduce the value.



We urge the NPRA to lift the ban on the trustee and the holding bank to enable them to pay the available funds to us immediately. Again, NPRA should direct the Receiver to pay the remaining amount invested by the Trustee to enable us to receive the full amount of our PF.



Again, we appeal to the Government and The Peace Council, to come to the aid of the beleaguered Ex-Staff of GN Savings by prevailing upon the NPRA to lift the embargo placed on our funds to enable the Custodian Bank to pay our PF to save us and our dependants from further economic deprivation.



We trust that this matter will be resolved expeditiously to save the lives and livelihood of the vulnerable beneficiaries.

We will advise ourselves of further actions to be taken if this humble plea fails to yield fruitful outcomes.



May God bless us All.



