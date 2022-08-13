Expect more credit downgrades – NPP's Ellen Ama Daaku

Member of New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team Ellen Ama Daaku

A member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team Ellen Ama Daaku has stated that due to the current economic situation in the country, Ghanaians should expect more credit downgrades.

According to her, despite these challenges in the country, steps are being put in place to curb the situation including cedi depreciation.



Speaking on Tv3’s Big Issue she said “I just want Ghanaians and people to know that government is really working hard because between now and the year of the year we should expect more of the downgrades because we’ve been through a lot and our economy has been through a lot and you can argue your way about how we got to this level. We all know why we got here; the important thing is we will get out of it.”



Meanwhile, Government is blaming the current downgrades of the country’s credit rating on the delay in the passage of its fiscal policies at the beginning of the year.

According to the Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare, government’s inability to pass some major tax policies like the E-Levy has led to the poor state of investor confidence in the country.



“…because clearly if a major revenue measure like the e-levy we were having problems with its passage then clearly it in a way undermines your budget,” she said.



