Expect more fuel price hikes - COPEC

Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, COPEC, Duncan Amoah has asked Ghanaians to expect further increases in fuel prices in the coming weeks. This is as a result of an increase in crude prices globally.
In an interview with GBC News, Mr. Amoah said the current fuel prices in the UK will not play any role in the increase, as is being speculated by stakeholders in the sector.
“I will not be surprised Ghanaians will end up paying a little more for fuel on the coming days because the outlook on the international market has simply been one of an increase and unfortunately I do not see how the UK issue has contributed to this, the simple solution for the UK will be to get a lot more of these drivers to transport fuel,” Mr. Amoah said.
