Expect new fuel prices from March 16, government seems unbothered - COPEC

Executive Secretary of COPEC-Ghana, Duncan Amoah

Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), Duncan Amoah, has confirmed that fuel prices will increase in the next pricing window which begins March 16, 2022.



He stated that the government and relevant authorities who can help cushion consumers against the repercussions of the rising cost of fuel have turned a blind eye to the menace.

Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb, Duncan Amoah said,” Lots of suggestions, solutions, have been proffered by the BDCs the oil marketing companies themselves and COPEC and other major stakeholders. Unfortunately, even though the NPA continues to advise technically for something to be done about this state of increases and the fact that it is going to throw the economy out of gear, authorities who are in the position to make policy decisions seem simply uninterested or they just can’t be bothered to act.”



He continued, saying I can confirm that your fuel prices are going up, effective tomorrow, March 16, 2022.



Meanwhile, the Bulk Oil Distributors have projected that fuel prices may sell at as high as GH¢11 in the next pricing window which begins tomorrow March 16, 2022.



Also, the cedi’s depreciation has been the major cause of the rising cost of fuel prices as it sells at GH¢7.95 at the various forex bureaus.