Expect new transport fares after final meeting – GPRTU

Transport fares to go up

Private Commercial transport operators to increase transport fares by 30%

Transport fares increment scheduled for February 18, postponed



GPRTU warns against transport fare increments



The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), lead member of coalition of transport operators says a final decision on the increment of transport fares will be taken on Monday, February 21, 2022.



It says the decision on the percentage to be used for the increase will be determined after its meeting with government.



After several consultations between the coalition and government, an agreed conclusion has not yet been met because government insists that the increment should be capped at 15% instead of a 30%.

But before a conclusion could be met, the Private Commercial transport operators union had announced that customers should brace themselves for an increase on February 18.



The GPRTU has since reprimanded the group for making the announcement without ending the meeting with government.



“We are saying the 10% to 15% [proposal of the government] is not enough for us. We were expecting that all members of the negotiation will remain calm for us to complete that roundtable negotiation on Monday 21st February before we can issue any press statement or press release [on new fares],” said the General Secretary of GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire in an interview on Citi fm’s Eyewitness News.



He continued to mention that the coalition is certain that there will be a transport fare increase after next week Monday’s meeting with government.



“I can say yes [fares will go up next week] because most of the drivers and operators have run out of patience after weeks. Our next line of action is to make sure that we increase the fare. So, for sure, after the Monday [meeting] all commuters should expect an increment in fares. But the percentage hasn’t been agreed yet,” he noted.