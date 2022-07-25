Expectations as Finance Minister presents 2022 mid-year budget review

2022 Mid year budget review

Mid-year budget postponed due to IMF engagements

NABCO trainees to be paid



NABCO trainees to be integrated into YouStart



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to present the mid-year budget review in parliament today June 25, 2022, after it was postponed due to government’s engagement with the International Monetary Fund.



However, the government is expected to address the issue of unemployment amidst the harsh economic challenges being faced in the country, especially the challenges facing the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) programme that was introduced in 2018 to provide jobs for the teeming youth.



Also, outstanding payments of the allowances of the NABCO beneficiaries may be cleared in the coming months.

However, the finance minister, Ofori-Atta, is expected to announce these and other youth-centred policies today when he appears in Parliament to present his sixth in the row MYBR.



IMF deal



The finance minister is also expected to break his silence on the government’s decision to go to the International Monetary Fund.



Free SHS



Amidst issues surrounding the Free SHS, the finance minister is expected to address some concerns that have come up with purported reviews.

About YouStart



Ofori-Atta announced the YouStart programme in the 2022 budget where he noted that government will collaborate with the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, the Ghana Enterprises Agency, faith-based organisations, and financial institutions, to provide loan packages ranging from GH¢50,000 – GH¢500,000 to youth-led enterprises and Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs).



The Finance Minister is expected however to give updates on the implementation of the programme.



