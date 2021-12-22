Expedite action on 1D1F tax exemptions process – B5 Plus CEO

Tax exemptions which are promised under 1D1F keep delaying

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of B5 Plus Limited, Mukesh Thakwani, is urging the government to expedite action on tax exemption promises made to the company under the One District, One Factory (1D1F) program.

He explained to B&FT that the second phase of the tax breaks process is currently ongoing, while the first phase is still in process. He proposed that government introduce a single-window so certified companies can undertake the tax exemption processes as quickly as possible.



“Tax exemptions which are promised under 1D1F keep delaying too much. We request the government to speed up procedures for the factories under 1D1F. Today, we are doing the second phase of exemptions; meanwhile, the first phase has delayed so much, which is a bit disheartening.



“They should try to process it faster. It should have one window so we know that once it is given by the president, you have your certificate you take to the window and they should be able to process it,” he said.

He commended President Nana Akufo Addo and his government for introducing the 1D1F policy, which according to him is a great idea that is not only to create jobs but also promote the made in Ghana agenda, which they support.



“His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has a very great idea about 1D1F; we think this idea is wonderful and we support it. Not only will it create thousands of jobs, but at the same time will be able to save the nation millions of dollars in foreign currency. B5 Plus, for example, can save more than US$100million worth of foreign exchange annually.



“We want to make the made in Ghana dream come true, and that is only possible with our hard work and dedication. We are putting in all our effort 100%, and hoping that we will receive good support from government and its agencies to make sure we can achieve this,” he said.