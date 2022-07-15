Expedite passage of Tax Exemptions Bill to improve tax regime – AGI to government

Tsonam Akpeloo, Greater Accra Regional Chair, AGI

Use 2022 mid-year budget review to pass Bill into law – AGI tells government



The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) is advocating for the speedy passage of the Tax Exemptions Bill by Parliament.



The Bill has been tabled before the House since 2019 and has failed to make headway into the passage to date. Most recently, the Bill was withdrawn for revisions and is now expected to be tabled before parliament.



Greater Accra Regional Chair of the AGI, Tsonam Akpeloo, says the Bill remains critical in ensuring government is not deprived of millions of cedis through tax exemptions annually.



He explained that Ghana’s tax exemption regime has over the years suffered huge losses which have affected revenue generation in the country hence needs critical addressing.

“The exemption bill has been on the table for quite some time now. It’s been one of the things that we’ve been advocating, because we believe that it’s high time parliament finally passed the bill into law.



The issue is that the tax exemption bill has not been properly streamlined in the past. It appears that it’s subject to the discretion of officials of the ministry, and as a result, we believe government is losing a lot of revenue. So, we need to have this publicly streamlined in order for our members to be fully aware of the requirements of qualifying to be able to assess tax exemption," he explained in an interview with Citi Business.



Tsonam Akpeloo further called on government to use the 2022 mid-year budget review to expedite action on the passage of the tax exemptions bill into law.



Meanwhile, Chairman of the Finance Committee of parliament, Kwaku Kwarteng has said the Tax Exemptions Bill is now set to be tabled before Parliament in July this year.



The purpose of the bill is to streamline the tax exemption regime in the country to help maximize government's revenue mobilisation efforts.



