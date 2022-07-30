Experienced rent agent details tricks used by agents to extort money from clients

Source: Daryl Kofi Doku, Contributor

Searching for a secured house in Accra and Ghana at large has become one of the problems faced by majority of residents in the capital.

The quest for a place to lay the head has resulted in many unsuspecting people being fleeced by some rent agents in the capital.



In a recent MultiCDB interview, a rent agent with decades of experience opened up on tricks used by some unscrupulous agents to rob the public.



He further disclosed that some of the agents are unprofessional as they go to every length to extort money from clients. In some cases, he observed that these agents take money from the client and fail to deliver the house as promised.



Sometimes too, they connive with the landlords to rent one house to two or more people with the intention of making more money in a bid to solve their emergency issues.

He admonished individuals to be vigilant when searching for houses to rent since most landlords cannot be trusted.



Watch him below



