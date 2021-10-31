Explosion will not affect conduct of business, security probing cause – SSNIT

Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT)

The Management of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has informed the public that, the explosion which occurred at the premises of Premier Towers in Accra in the morning of Saturday, 30th October, 2021 will not affect the conduct of business at the Head Office.

A statement said “Even though the explosion affected some of the glazed windows at the Pension House and Tower Block, it will not interrupt the conduct of business. Members and Clients may visit our offices to access any service on Monday, 1st November, 2021.



“The security agencies are investigating the cause of the unfortunate incident. Management assures that all the necessary precautions are being put in place to ensure the safety and security of staff and clients.”



One person lost his life and two others were severely injured after an explosion at the premises of Premier Towers of SSNIT in Accra on Saturday, October 30.

According to management, the explosion was caused by two gas cylinders which were being used to cut an old metal garbage container into pieces by two scrap dealers.



One of the scrap dealers died instantly while the other was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital.