Exportation of Eku juice to US, UK markets to begin soon

Ekumfi juice

Eku Juice locally produced in Ghana

Ghanaians have accepted Eku juice



Eku juice has a target of 12,000 pineapples



Exportation of Eku Juice to the United States and the United Kingdom will begin in a few months, producers of the product have said.



Fruit juice manufacturing company, Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Factory, has stated that the Ghana-made juice from raw pineapple, ginger, melon, ad other fruits is received global demand.



Speaking after a tour of the factory, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ekumfi, Abeku Crentsil, and Operations Manager of the Factory, Frederick Kobynna Acquaah expressed satisfaction with the growth of Ekumfi.

Operations Manager of the Factory, Frederick Kobynna Acquaah said the company will do well to meet the expectations of the global market.



“Some of our pallets are leaving for the United States tonight, but not just the pallet, it is going for a certain test because Ekumfi fruits and juices limited, in the next few months, will be exporting to the United States of America markets and there are other interests from the European market and then the UK as well. There are some in China that we are working on; that we haven’t finalized on, but the earlier ones that I mentioned, we are on course. “



However, he revealed that the company was targeting to plant about 12,000 acres of pineapple.



“We are working at that anyway. We are working. You see the acreage that we are clearing to grow pineapples? The ultimate plan is to get the juice all over the place, so we occupy a very important portion of the shelf.”



“We are planting every day.” We are harvesting every day, so I’m not able to give specific figures, but the truth is that we have a target of 12,000. Initially, we had a target of 3000; by two years, we had a target of 5000. We put all those targets aside. We are pushing all of them out and we are working at 12,000. I really can’t tell where we are, but I know we are in a very good mark as we speak, “he stated.

He further indicated that they were also excited about the current operational picture of the factory.



“These are the only products that have yet to go through their period of quarantine and then leave here. Whenever we produce, they’re already gone.”



He also notes how the juice has been widely accepted even without any specific adverts by the company.



“I don’t remember seeing any adverts for Eku juice, but whenever we produce it’s gone. It tells you how well we have been received by the population. We promise to continue giving them the best. What we do here is just squeeze our juice from pineapple, squeeze some from orange, squeeze some from the ginger and these are the products, and box them as you see here. So, we are committed to giving our best and we have been well received. “



SSD/MA