Exporters and Importers Association support GUTA against implementation of reversal of Benchmark Value Policy

Reversal of the 50% benchmark on value of imports which kicked off today, affect 143 items under three categories prescribed by the Ghana Revenue Authority. Even before the Policy took off, the Ghana Union of Traders Association, GUTA has expressed concerns over the timing of implementing the reversal of the benchmark value policy and asked government to engage stakeholders. But the Association of Ghana Industries, AGI however holds a different view.

Its Executive Director Seth Twum Akwaboah wants government to go ahead with the implementation of the benchmark values while it holds consultations with interested parties.



Exporters and Importers Association stance



The Exporters and Importers Association has thrown its support behind the Ghana Union of Traders Association, GUTA for government to put a hold on the implementation of the ‘reversal of the Benchmark Value Policy.’ The Association of Ghana Industries, AGI says it wants government to go ahead with implementation of the policy following the call by GUTA.

Speaking to GBC News, Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association, Samson Asaki Awingobit accused AGI of exhibiting double standards on the issue and raised concerns about the timing of the implementation of the policy by the government.



“For us our thinking is not different from what GUTA is saying. We believe that what AGI is calling on government to do, they are rather asking government to put more injuries on innocent Ghanaians. Reversing the Benchmark value will not solve the problem anyway. AGI has taken a stance which we think is double standard on their part “, according to the Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Samson Awingobit.