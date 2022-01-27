Extend training services to mining communities - Mine Workers Union

Mine Workers Union

Health and safety must be given national prominence, Union

Mineworkers advocate enhanced safety awareness for all



Safety awareness could have reduced impact of Bogoso disaster, Union



The Ghana Mineworkers Union (GMWU) of the Trades Union Congress, Ghana, has stated that Ghanaians must be deliberate about health and safety awareness.



It said steps should be taken to integrate health and safety into all spheres of national life, be it at the workplace, homes, or public places.



The union called on the relevant state agencies, particularly the Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission to enhance its supervisory role in enforcement and compliance and extend its training services to host mining communities.

“Indeed, mining, like any commercial activity, should not endanger the lives of anybody, whether you live within or far from a mining community, and the surest way to do that is to focus more on the preventive side by educating the citizenry, ensuring strict enforcement and compliance with safety standards,” it said.



The Union however commends government and other relevant state agencies for the swift response to help rebuild the community of Appiatse in the Western Region after the explosion.



“The government must intervene swiftly through policy or legislation to ensure health and safety are given national prominence and greater attention in the Ghanaian society.



“Indeed, there is no gainsaying that some safety awareness could have significantly saved the situation and made a big difference by reducing the overall impact of the disaster,” the GMWU said in a media release issued in Accra on January 25, 2022.



The union said it was troubled and deeply concerned by the incident and commiserate with the entire Appiatse community, the inhabitants, some of whom are members of the union and their families for the loss.