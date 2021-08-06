Eyes on the Ground: Price of roasted corn shoots up; sells at GH¢3

A roasted corn which sold at GH¢1.50p now sells at GH¢3.

According to Mama Rose a middle-aged woman who sells roasted corn at Dzorwulu Junction, a suburb of Accra, the increase in food prices, specifically fresh corn has pushed her to sell one roasted corn at GH¢3.



Despite customers complaints about the new price, she explained that the inadequate rainfall witnessed this year has contributed to a low harvest by farmers.



“At the Ashaiman market, a sack of fresh corn is sold at GH¢150.00. I have to pick a vehicle, pay kayayei to transport my load and also pay GH¢50.00 for a sack of charcoal.

“Even at 37 (Accra), roasted corn is sold at GH¢4. Same at the License Office. Those who regularly buy it don’t complain much but here at Dzorwulu, I am forced to sell one for GH¢2.50p.



She further explained: “A taxi transported my goods, I have to deduct that fare from my selling price. I sell one roasted corn at only GH¢3. There was no rain, now they use diesel in watering it, even fruits and vegetables are now expensive. You can check the amount of rainfall recorded from January to the month of August. When they come they complain but we can all testify that there are no rains. I only explain to them that the sun is too hot, no rains. Don’t blame me, blame the weather."



