FDA responds to reports of unsafe source of water for sachet water production

Pure Water Sachet Water1212.png Sachet water

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Food and Drugs Authority has responded to reports that raised concerns about the poor quality and safety of sachet water production in Ghana.

The FDA in a statement said all protocols are followed to ensure that the water production undergoes hygienic processes through the licensing of the manufacturing premises and the registration of the products.

It also stated that inspection goes on periodically to ensure that these products meet the Ghana Standards and "requirement of GS175-1:2002(for drinking water).

"All inspections are done in accordance with the current Codes of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) where end products are released in accordance with the above-stated specifications".

"Finally, the Authority wants to assure the public that it conducts periodic market surveillance and product quality analyses of products in circulation on the market."

The FDA is therefore advising the public to patronize only registered sachet and bottled water manufactured in Ghana that bear the FDA product registration numbers.

