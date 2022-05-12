FDA shuts down Marwako restaurant over alleged mass food poisoning

Marwarko Restaurant has come under massive scruntiny over an alleged mass food poisoning crisis

The Food and Drugs Authority has announced a shutdown of Marwarko restaurant following widespread allegations of food poisoning on social media.



The popular Ghanaian food chain has come under scrutiny following accusations by several Twitter users narrating their ordeal after consuming food from the eatery.



The tweets which went viral has sparked some condemnation over the act with the latest development resulting in the Food and Drugs Authority swiftly moving to shut down the resturatant.

In a tweet shared on Thursday, May 12, the Authority said it has also commencenced investigations into the alleged food poisoning which is said to have hospstilised many patronisers.



"The FDA has taken notice of complaints from the public about the suspected food poisoning at the East Legon Branch of Marwarko Restaurant. We have closed down the restaurant and together with other relevant agencies, started investigations," the Authority wrote.



"We wish to assure the public that the issue would be thoroughly investigated and appropriate actions taken. Additionally, FDA is ensuring the strict implementation of it protocols to prevent any further harm to the public," it added.



Meanwhile, the source of the alleged food poisoning has largely been pointed to the East Legon branch of the eatery with others also pointing to it's other branches.





